Loctite All Purpose Glue 20Ml Proven reliable Loctite technology Lightweight construction at just 0.03 Kgs High performace for the home or tradesman

Need a glue for your new DIY project? Get the job done with Loctite All-Purpose Extra Strong Glue – clear, flexible, ideal for large areas! This powerful, all-purpose adhesive is here for all your bonding needs. The strong initial hold of the glue combined with the long-lasting performance ensures effective bonds for a range of needs. The liquid glue – based on a flexible technology – allows the adhesive to be spread over a large area and can be used on a range of materials including wood, metal, steel, stone, ceramics, glass, textiles, plastics*, polystyrene foam. The high-quality bonding glue promises fast results with a high-initial strength and the final bonding strength complete after 24 hours. How to use: 1. Surfaces should be clean and free from dust, grease, dirt and loose materials. 2. Apply a thin layer of glue to one surface. 3. Press parts together and set them simply with tape or a clamp, if required. 4. Let it rest. Final bonding strength after 24 hours. Product Benefits at a Glance: • High strength • Fast initial strength • Reaches final strength after 24 hours • Works on both flexible and rigid materials • Good for big surfaces due to the liquid formula • Colour: Colourless, transparent * (except PE/PP).

Loctite provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand for consumers with households super glues, adhesives, epoxies and many more.

Perfect for larger surfaces - this All-Purpose glue is perfect for larger surface areas, as it has a longer drying time, which allows for extra repositioning. Suitable for a range of surfaces - works on a variety of materials such as wood, plastics, canvas, PVC, paper, cardboard, felt, leather, fabric, cork and most plastics. Long-lasting – with instant strength in a single drop, this glue combines cyanoacrylate technology to ensure durability whilst drying transparently.

Pack size: 20ML

Net Contents

20g