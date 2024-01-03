We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Loctite All Purpose Glue 20Ml

Loctite All Purpose Glue 20Ml

Loctite All Purpose Glue 20MlProven reliable Loctite technologyLightweight construction at just 0.03 KgsHigh performace for the home or tradesman
Need a glue for your new DIY project? Get the job done with Loctite All-Purpose Extra Strong Glue – clear, flexible, ideal for large areas!This powerful, all-purpose adhesive is here for all your bonding needs. The strong initial hold of the glue combined with the long-lasting performance ensures effective bonds for a range of needs. The liquid glue – based on a flexible technology – allows the adhesive to be spread over a large area and can be used on a range of materials including wood, metal, steel, stone, ceramics, glass, textiles, plastics*, polystyrene foam. The high-quality bonding glue promises fast results with a high-initial strength and the final bonding strength complete after 24 hours.How to use:1. Surfaces should be clean and free from dust, grease, dirt and loose materials.2. Apply a thin layer of glue to one surface.3. Press parts together and set them simply with tape or a clamp, if required.4. Let it rest. Final bonding strength after 24 hours.Product Benefits at a Glance:• High strength• Fast initial strength• Reaches final strength after 24 hours• Works on both flexible and rigid materials• Good for big surfaces due to the liquid formula• Colour: Colourless, transparent* (except PE/PP).
Loctite provides fast, strong and durable solutions for everyday gluing tasks. Its guaranteed results make Loctite a leading brand for consumers with households super glues, adhesives, epoxies and many more.
Perfect for larger surfaces - this All-Purpose glue is perfect for larger surface areas, as it has a longer drying time, which allows for extra repositioning.Suitable for a range of surfaces - works on a variety of materials such as wood, plastics, canvas, PVC, paper, cardboard, felt, leather, fabric, cork and most plastics.Long-lasting – with instant strength in a single drop, this glue combines cyanoacrylate technology to ensure durability whilst drying transparently.
Pack size: 20ML

Net Contents

20g

