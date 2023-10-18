Goplay Super Car

Get ready for a thrilling ride! Collection them all and race along with these iconic car for a super high speed adventure. You can open and close the doors, too! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

6 different models in our range: - McLaren Senna - Aston Martin BD11 - Mercedes Benz SLS AMG GT3 - Lamborghini Sesto Elemento - Pagani Huayra Roadster - Porshe 911 Turbo Cabriolet

H5cm x W18cm x D7.5cm

The die cast free wheeling Super car is 1:24 scale Our Super Car are officially licensed. Doors that open and close give lot of realistic details Batteries Not Included

Lower age limit

3 Years