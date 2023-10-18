Goplay City Trucks

WARNING! Not suitable for children under 36 months. Choking hazard due to small parts. Remove all packaging before giving to your child. Specifi­cations, colours and contents may vary. Please retain the information on this pack for future reference.

Free wheeling action rescue car features light and realistic sound make the play experience even more exciting Our city trucks are official Scania licensed

Whether you are keeping the street clean or responding a motorway emergency, you'll have lot of fun discovering the realistic lights and sounds in these little trucks. Collect the set to keep your city moving.

4 models in our range: - Dump Truck - Garbage Truck - Crane Truck - Traffic Truck Let's go to work! Whether you are keeping the street clean or responding a motorway emergency, you'll have lot of fun discovering the realistic lights and sounds in these little trucks. Collect the set to keep your city moving.

