Pure Via Baker's Secret Icing Sugar Alternative 220G

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based table-top sweetener.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret-perfect icing sugar alternative provides the same volume as 100g regular icing sugar
  • Whip up your favourite mousse, decorate and frost cakes/biscuits and all your favorite home-baked goods with Pure Via® Bakers Secret-Perfect Icing Sugar Alternative for the perfect lower-calorie icing that looks & feels like regular icing
  • Each 100g of Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect icing sugar alternative sweetener has zero sugar and 96% fewer calories than regular icing sugar
  • Make the perfect royal icing, feather icing, butter cream frosting and piping with this great tasting icing sugar alternative.
  • Recommended for use to create sugar free decorations and suitable for all your vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free recipes, have all the fun of baking with a sweetener that provides 0 sugar and fewer calories.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect icing sugar alternative has a powdered sugar like texture which will guarantee Insta-worthy cupcakes and cookies.
  • Because of its like-for-like weight replacement, you can follow recipes for regular icing sugar exactly as they are.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect icing sugar alternative quickly melts when mixed with water or juice, making it the perfect low-calorie sweetener for all pastry decorations. And it's also keto friendly.
  • Show your baking skills by swapping regular icing sugar with this 0 sugar erythritol, steviol-glycosides from Stevia and starch-based icing sugar substitute in your creations. Erythritol is a zero calorie sugar alternative sourced from a fermentation process. The starch used is naturally sourced from corn.
  • 96% fewer calories*
  • *Compared to icing sugar
  • Enjoy the delicious sweet taste of Pure Via® baker's secret perfect icing sugar alternative for all your cake decorations. Crafted only with ingredients derived from nature. Simply use in place of icing sugar for deliciously irresistible baked delights with less calories and sugar!
  • Discover a world of sweetness derived from nature and perfectly crafted for you and your family. We believe in great tasting products made with carefully selected ingredients so you can enjoy the sweet life. PURE VIA. PURE JOY®
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Pure Via and Pure Via Baker's Secret are registered trademarks of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC. ©2021 Merisant Company 2, Sarl
  • Zero sugar icing sugar alternative
  • 96% fewer calories than regular icing sugar
  • Texture like regular icing sugar
  • Measures like regular icing sugar
  • Friendly to teeth
  • Derived from nature
  • Perfect for all types of cake decorating
  • Naturally gluten-free
  • Suitable for keto, vegetarian and vegan friendly diets
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Starch, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (0, 18%)

Storage

Best before end and lot no: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Measures Just Like Icing Sugar
  • 100g of Pure Via Baker's Secret® Perfect Icing Sugar Alternative (15 kcal)
  • (As sweet as)
  • 100g of icing sugar (400 kcal)

Number of uses

Portions per pack = 55, 1 portion = 4g

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • www.purevia.co.uk
Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer portionPer 100 g
Energy3 kJ (1 kcal)64 kJ (15 kcal)
Fat0 g0 g
- of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate4.0 g99 g
- of which sugars0 g0 g
- of which polyols3.8 g96 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Portions per pack = 55, 1 portion = 4g--
View all Sweeteners & Sugar Substitutes

Great icing sugar

5 stars

Perfect for anyone on a diet or diabetic. Great taste and texture. Bought as part of a promotion

Good sugar alternative

4 stars

Good sugar alternative. Price on offer ok, otherwise bit pricey. Nice flavour, bought as part of cashback promotion

Great alternative

5 stars

My Mum is diabetic so I used this for a cake for her- she was really pleased that it was something suitable for her diet and it tasted perfectly good I dont think anyone would have notice this was a sugar substitute.

Good alternative

4 stars

I found it to be a little on the sweet side but a good alternative low cal solution. Bought as part of a promotion.

Good flavour

5 stars

no bitter after taste. Brought as part of a promotional.

Great icing sugar

4 stars

Ideal for icing when one doesn't want to use sugar.Works just like standard icing sugar though I think it tastes a bit bitter compared to standard one. Bought as part of promotion

Great for baking

5 stars

Product used for baking in an attempt to reduce calories. Good taste. Worked well. Bought as part of a promotion

Great

4 stars

Great product! Nice sugar icing alternative, however very sweet. Easy to use, perfect for baking. Excellent quality, would recommend. This product was bought as part of a promotion

Brilliant alteratve.

5 stars

Easy to use, tastes really good. Bought as part of a promotion.

Alternative sugar

5 stars

Easy to use and sinular to the icing i would isually use. Very inpressed

1-10 of 47 reviews

