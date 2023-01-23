Pure Via Baker's Secret Icing Sugar Alternative 220G

Great icing sugar
Perfect for anyone on a diet or diabetic. Great taste and texture. Bought as part of a promotion
Good sugar alternative
Good sugar alternative. Price on offer ok, otherwise bit pricey. Nice flavour, bought as part of cashback promotion
Great alternative
My Mum is diabetic so I used this for a cake for her- she was really pleased that it was something suitable for her diet and it tasted perfectly good I dont think anyone would have notice this was a sugar substitute.
Good alternative
I found it to be a little on the sweet side but a good alternative low cal solution. Bought as part of a promotion.
Good flavour
no bitter after taste. Brought as part of a promotional.
Great icing sugar
Ideal for icing when one doesn't want to use sugar.Works just like standard icing sugar though I think it tastes a bit bitter compared to standard one. Bought as part of promotion
Great for baking
Product used for baking in an attempt to reduce calories. Good taste. Worked well. Bought as part of a promotion
Great
Great product! Nice sugar icing alternative, however very sweet. Easy to use, perfect for baking. Excellent quality, would recommend. This product was bought as part of a promotion
Brilliant alteratve.
Easy to use, tastes really good. Bought as part of a promotion.
Alternative sugar
Easy to use and sinular to the icing i would isually use. Very inpressed