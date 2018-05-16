Tesco Special Fried Rice 350g

- Energy1301kJ 310kcal16%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 189kcal
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China Made with peas, ginger & garlic and topped with char sui pork and prawns
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Pork (7%), Prawn (Crustacean) (6%), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Peas, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Honey, Salt, Brown Sugar, Corn Starch, Red Chilli, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Aniseed, Lemon Juice, Glucose, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Fennel, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Clove Powder, Malted Barley Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove label and loosen the lid.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds, remove lid, add 1 tbsp of water and stir.
Replace lid loosely and heat for the remaining time.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (164g**)
|Energy
|793kJ / 189kcal
|1301kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|41.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|11.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 328g.
|-
|-
Safety information
