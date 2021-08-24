Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rose 75Cl

A very tasty Prosecco
Bought this as like Kylie wines. This Prosecco has a really lovely taste and no horrid after taste. Will be buying this regularly. Highly recommend.
A wonderful gift or a treat to yourself!
The bottle is actually stunning, the attention to detail in how it's presented makes this such a brilliant gift. It's much nicer than a typical prosecco as there is no unpleasant aftertaste. It's a very refreshing drink.
Better the devil you know
I’m so gutted! Doesn’t taste like anything. Not bubbly enough for me either. Stick to Friexnet!
birthday present
I bought this as a birthday present, it was lovely.
Beautiful Prosecco
Wow! Actually one of the most beautiful Proseccos Iv ever had