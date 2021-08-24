We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rose 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl
Product Description

  • Prosecco DOC Rosé
  • An elegant sparkling rosé with crisp, fresh notes of strawberries, raspberries and blossom.
  • 8.3 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units a week
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra Dry
  • Vegan & Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Strawberries, raspberries and blossom

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Zonin

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • After a soft pressing, a proportion of grapes are fermented with the remaining parcels stored at 0°C as unfermented must. Charmat method fermentation at 16-18°C over 60 days.

History

  • In the heart of Veneto on the picturesque hills of Gambellara, lays the 4,000 hectare Zonin estate. As a family-owned winery spanning seven generations, they are pioneers of premium D.O.C. Prosecco.

Regional Information

  • Vines are an average of 10 years old and grown on limestone-rich soils that give mineral complexity into the base wines. The temperate climate and cool nights allows grapes to retain acidity and freshness. Grapes are harvested between the end of August and mid-September.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • CVZ S.p.A.,
  • Gambellara (VI).
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1FQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

A very tasty Prosecco

5 stars

Bought this as like Kylie wines. This Prosecco has a really lovely taste and no horrid after taste. Will be buying this regularly. Highly recommend.

A wonderful gift or a treat to yourself!

5 stars

The bottle is actually stunning, the attention to detail in how it's presented makes this such a brilliant gift. It's much nicer than a typical prosecco as there is no unpleasant aftertaste. It's a very refreshing drink.

Better the devil you know

2 stars

I’m so gutted! Doesn’t taste like anything. Not bubbly enough for me either. Stick to Friexnet!

birthday present

5 stars

I bought this as a birthday present, it was lovely.

Beautiful Prosecco

5 stars

Wow! Actually one of the most beautiful Proseccos Iv ever had

