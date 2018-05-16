Hearty Food Co. Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G
- Energy1999kJ 471kcal24%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars17.1g19%
- Salt0.7g12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a pineapple, red pepper, vinegar and ginger sauce with cooked rice.
- At the HEARTY FOOD CO., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
- Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a sticky pineapple and red pepper sauce, served up with rice. Tasty
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (16%), Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Sugar, Pineapple (2.5%), Red Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/5 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 10 mins/9 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (415g**)
|Energy
|482kJ / 114kcal
|1999kJ / 471kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|88.7g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|17.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|2.4g
|Protein
|5.6g
|23.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 415g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
