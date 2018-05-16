We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Co. Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

  • Energy1999kJ 471kcal
    24%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a pineapple, red pepper, vinegar and ginger sauce with cooked rice.
  • At the HEARTY FOOD CO., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a sticky pineapple and red pepper sauce, served up with rice. Tasty
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (16%), Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Sugar, Pineapple (2.5%), Red Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/5 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 10 mins/9 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (415g**)
Energy482kJ / 114kcal1999kJ / 471kcal
Fat0.5g2.1g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate21.4g88.7g
Sugars4.1g17.1g
Fibre0.6g2.4g
Protein5.6g23.2g
Salt0.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 415g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

