Dr. Oetker Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 115G

Too brittle
These are very difficult to eat. They are really brittle, hard. Beware of your teeth! Not a lot of taste for a lot of money. No thanks.
There are plenty of bowl-licking, confetti-sprinkling, happy little moments to be had when you're creating something special (even if you make the odd slip up here or there). And that tasty treat you're in the process of whipping up? Well there's going to be joy in every slice of that too. Because those lucky people who get a bite will know it's been made with pride, passion, excitement, love, hope and care. So whatever someone's baking. Or why. Or even how! Dr. Oetker can guarantee that with the help of our tips, tricks and long-loved products, there's always joy in the making. Get a taste of what we're all about at: UK Instagram: @DrOetkerbakes Facebook: facebook.com/DrOetkerBaking Twitter: @DrOetkerBakes Ireland Instagram: @droetkerbakingireland Facebook: facebook.com/Dr.OetkerBakingIreland/
Sugar, Wheat Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5%), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Glazing Agents (Beeswax White and Yellow, Gum Arabic, Shellac), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Oat Flour, Wheat Malt Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Milk Fat, Flavourings, Barley Malt, Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Safflower, Lemon, Sweet Potato, Radish)
Best Before End See lid.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
115g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1719 kJ/408 kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|85g
|of which sugars
|74g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.27g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These are very difficult to eat. They are really brittle, hard. Beware of your teeth! Not a lot of taste for a lot of money. No thanks.