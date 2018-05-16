We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yo! Aromatic Katsu Curry Sauce Mix 40G

Yo! Aromatic Katsu Curry Sauce Mix 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Aromatic Katsu Curry sauce mix
  • The luxuriously smooth Japanese style curry sauce that is almost impossible not to love. Rich, aromatic yet mild... try it once and you'll soon understand why this wickedly wonderful curry is one of Japan's most popular dishes.
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Ground Spices (Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Fennel, Fenugreek, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Star Anise, Allspice, Clove, Nutmeg), Non-Dairy Creamer (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Free Flowing Agent (Silicon Dioxide)), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt), Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Chicken Flavour Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring), Modified Tapioca Starch, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide Allergens: See ingredients list in bold (includes Cereals containing Gluten).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pack (40g)
Energy (kJ)1503kJ601kJ
Energy (kcal)356kcal142kcal
Fat5.8g2.3g
of which saturates0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate66.5g26.6g
of which sugars24.9g10.0g
Fibre5.3g2.1g
Protein6.7g2.7g
Salt7.90g3.16g

