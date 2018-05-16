Yo! Aromatic Katsu Curry Sauce Mix 40G

Product Description
- Aromatic Katsu Curry sauce mix
- The luxuriously smooth Japanese style curry sauce that is almost impossible not to love. Rich, aromatic yet mild... try it once and you'll soon understand why this wickedly wonderful curry is one of Japan's most popular dishes.
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Ground Spices (Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Fennel, Fenugreek, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Star Anise, Allspice, Clove, Nutmeg), Non-Dairy Creamer (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Free Flowing Agent (Silicon Dioxide)), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt), Salt, Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Chicken Flavour Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring), Modified Tapioca Starch, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide Allergens: See ingredients list in bold (includes Cereals containing Gluten).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pack (40g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1503kJ
|601kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|356kcal
|142kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|26.6g
|of which sugars
|24.9g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|6.7g
|2.7g
|Salt
|7.90g
|3.16g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021