Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450ml Hydrate your skin and keep it healthy each time you bath with Sanex Zero% Hydrating Bath Foam for all skin types. This vegan Bath Foam, formulated with essential ingredients, gently cleanses skin, while its ""triple action hydration"" keeps it hydrated for up to 8 hours. With a formula of 93% natural origin* that’s 99% biodegradable and contains 0% microplastics, 0% sulphates and 0% colourants, this body wash is gentle on your skin. And with the Sanex non-allergen mission**, it respects it, too. This Bath Foam is a little more thoughtful with a 100% recycled plastic bottle that you can recycle again with the cap on. Also, Sanex is committed to sustainable sourcing*** and this body wash is manufactured in a certified True Zero Waste facility. Hydrate, respect and care for your skin to keep it healthy each time step into the shower. *Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing. **Sanex updates all the fragrances regularly, avoiding, where possible, the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU cosmetics regulation 1233/2009. ***Visit colgatepalmolive.com/committed-to-responsible-sourcing to learn more.

Sanex Zero% Hydrating Bath Foam for all skin types is formulated with essential ingredients & keeps skin hydrated for up to 8 hours. The body wash contains no microplastics, sulphates or colourants.

Hydrate, respect and care for your skin to keep it healthy each time step into the shower. This Bath Foam is a little more thoughtful with a 100% recycled plastic bottle that you can recycle again with the cap on. This vegan Bath Foam, formulated with essential ingredients, gently cleanses skin, while its "triple action hydration" keeps it hydrated for up to 8 hours.

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Poloxamer 124, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol

Net Contents

450ml