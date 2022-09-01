We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Ml
image 1 of Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Mlimage 2 of Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Mlimage 3 of Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Mlimage 4 of Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Mlimage 5 of Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Ml

Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450Ml

4.7(31)
Write a review

£3.00

£6.67/litre

Sanex Zero % Normal Skin Bath Foam 450ml Hydrate your skin and keep it healthy each time you bath with Sanex Zero% Hydrating Bath Foam for all skin types. This vegan Bath Foam, formulated with essential ingredients, gently cleanses skin, while its ""triple action hydration"" keeps it hydrated for up to 8 hours. With a formula of 93% natural origin* that’s 99% biodegradable and contains 0% microplastics, 0% sulphates and 0% colourants, this body wash is gentle on your skin. And with the Sanex non-allergen mission**, it respects it, too. This Bath Foam is a little more thoughtful with a 100% recycled plastic bottle that you can recycle again with the cap on. Also, Sanex is committed to sustainable sourcing*** and this body wash is manufactured in a certified True Zero Waste facility. Hydrate, respect and care for your skin to keep it healthy each time step into the shower. *Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing. **Sanex updates all the fragrances regularly, avoiding, where possible, the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU cosmetics regulation 1233/2009. ***Visit colgatepalmolive.com/committed-to-responsible-sourcing to learn more.
Sanex Zero% Hydrating Bath Foam for all skin types is formulated with essential ingredients & keeps skin hydrated for up to 8 hours. The body wash contains no microplastics, sulphates or colourants.
Hydrate, respect and care for your skin to keep it healthy each time step into the shower.This Bath Foam is a little more thoughtful with a 100% recycled plastic bottle that you can recycle again with the cap on.This vegan Bath Foam, formulated with essential ingredients, gently cleanses skin, while its "triple action hydration" keeps it hydrated for up to 8 hours.
Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Poloxamer 124, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol

Net Contents

450ml

View all Bath

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here