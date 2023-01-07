We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25ml
image 1 of Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25mlimage 2 of Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25mlimage 3 of Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25mlimage 4 of Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25mlimage 5 of Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25ml

Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25ml

4.7(690)
Write a review

£4.80

£19.20/100ml

Aussie SOS Repair Treatment Shot Hair Conditioner 25ml
Send Help.The Aussie SOS Repair Shot is a Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment for weak and damaged hair. With Australian Lemon Myrtle, it'll revive your hair in an instant.
Australian superfruit miracles, for real hair emergenciesSOS repair deep treatmentRepairs, restores, revivesDeep Treatment with Australian Lemon Myrtle
Pack size: 25ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Glycerin, Backhousia Citriodora Leaf Extract

Net Contents

25ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply this miraculous treatment onto damp hair to help repair styling damage. Massage gently from mid-length to ends. Rinse thoroughly.

View all Dry & Damage Repair Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here