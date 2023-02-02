We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nescafe Decaf Coffee 300G

Nescafe Decaf Coffee 300G

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated soluble coffee.
  • Best. Morning. Ever.
  • Win a £30,000 salary for a year online prize draw
  • Plus 1000 instant cash prizes available to be won online
  • Proof of purchase & reg req'd. UK, IoM & CI, 18+. Opens 00:00 09.01.23 to 23:59 11.04.23. 1,000 cash prizes available to be won instantly online plus auto entry into a grand prize draw for chance to win 1 x £30k. Enter pack code on website. Late-draw of 1 x £1,000 from 00:00 12.04.23 to 23:59 02.01.2024 T&Cs apply. See back for details*
  • *Abridged T&Cs: 1. Normal excl. apply. 2. Internet access & proof of purchase required. 3. Name, email & postal address required to register. 4. Unique promotional codes from label can only be used once. 5. 1,000 cash prizes (5 x £500, 10 x £100, 35 x £50 & 950 x £20) available to be won online via randomly allocated open winning moments where entry at, or first after the allocated winning moment wins. Winning moments roll over if not claimed. Not all prizes may be won. 6. Each online instant win prize consists of cash prize, supplied to each winner as a BACS payment. 7. Prize draw for 1 salary prize winner will be drawn from all valid entries on 12.04.23. 8. The top salary cash prize consists of £30,000, to be supplied winner as 12 x £2,500 monthly BACS payments. 9. Max 1 prize value/person & max 1 x prize value/household. 10. Late-draw: 1 x £1,000 cash prize, drawn on 03.01.2024 & supplied to winner as a BACS payment. 11. Winners must retain promotional label/code & receipt. 12. See nescafe.com/gb/originalsalary for full T&Cs.
  • How to Enter
  • 1. Purchase a promotional pack and keep receipt/proof of purchase
  • 2. Peel back label as indicated and find code (retain)
  • 3. Register and enter this unique code at nescafe.com/gb/originalsalary
  • 4. Find out instantly online if you have won 1 of 1,000 cash prizes
  • 5. Also, all valid entries will be placed into the grand prize draw for the chance to win 1 x £30,000 salary for a year
  • Past My Date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Choose NESCAFÉ Original Decaff for a great tasting mug of decaff coffee. Whatever your schedule, enjoy some time out for yourself and savour the rich and full-flavoured taste of our delicious blend.
  • *NESCAFÉ Original is back with promotional packs giving you the chance to WIN A £30,000 SALARY for a year in an online prize draw PLUS 1,000 INSTANT cash prizes available to be won online**.
  • Here’s how you can enter:
  • Purchase a promotional pack (whilst stocks last) and keep your receipt/proof of purchase.
  • Peel off the front label of your promotional pack to find your unique code printed.
  • Register or sign into your ‘Perks by NESCAFÉ’ account below. Then enter your details and unique code.
  • Find out instantly online if you have won 1 of 1,000 cash prizes, ranging from £20 to £500! And even if this time you don’t win an instant cash prize, all valid entries will be placed into the grand prize draw for the chance to WIN A £30,000 SALARY FOR A YEAR!**
  • **Proof of purchase of promotional pack & reg req’d. UK, IoM & CI, 18+. Opens 00:00 09.01.23 to 23:59 11.04.23. 1,000 cash prizes available to be won instantly online plus auto entry into a grand prize draw for chance to win 1x £30k. Enter pack code on website. Late-draw of 1 x £1,000 from 00:00 12.04.23 to 23:59 02.01.2024 T&Cs apply. See nescafe.com/gb/originalsalary for full T&Cs.
  • Great Coffee Since 1938.
  • In our history, we've been to the moon with Apollo 11, reached new heights accompanying the 1953 expedition up Mount Everest and today NESCAFÉ Original is enjoyed in over 180 countries. With over 80 years of experience making great coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ Original are drunk every second!
  • Grown Respectfully
  • Coffee is loved the whole world over, but if we're not careful and respectful, we could be left with empty cups. Climate change, crop diseases, water shortages and people leaving farms for cities, all threaten the future of coffee. That's why we invest more in sustainable coffee production than any other coffee brand. Today, we're seeing generations of proud, resilient coffee farming families, workers and communities around the world, rediscover their passion for growing coffee. At NESCAFÉ, we've been building respectful relationships with our farmers for more than 80 years. The world needs a plan to help coffee continue to thrive, and we've got one. It's called Grown Respectfully.
  • Why not explore the rest of the NESCAFÉ Decaff family? Discover a quality Americano with NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Decaff; unwind with NESCAFÉ Gold Blend Decaff, or enjoy a coffee shop-style cappuccino with NESCAFÉ Gold Cappuccino Decaf.
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Full and bold flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Makes 166 mugs. 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water = 1 mug.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • UK: 0800 58 57 59
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nescafe.com/gb

Net Contents

300g ℮

527 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Healthy alternative.

5 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

Great coffee for people unable to drink 'normal' coffee due to health conditions. First rate for flavour, I take mine with stevia sweetner and milk for a delicious flavour.

Best Coffee going

5 stars

Just can't beat Nescafe Original best cup of Coffee

Good quality, rich flavour for a decaffeinated cof

5 stars

Good quality, rich flavour for a decaffeinated coffee.

The best coffee on the planet

5 stars

I have used this coffee for many many years and love it. I would not buy any other.

Great price for best instant coffee. Wish we had

5 stars

Great price for best instant coffee. Wish we had ordered more!!

Great Taste

5 stars

My doctor recommended I should drink decaf. I have never used it before. I was surprised to find it is absolutely the equal, if not better tasting, than caffeinated coffee. I love it!

Loved it!

5 stars

First time ive used Nescafe Decaf, loved the taste.

A good choice for a quick cup of coffee. I don't l

4 stars

A good choice for a quick cup of coffee. I don't like the new 300g jars and wish 200g was still available

Always a good pick me up

5 stars

I always buy Nescafe decaf as I enjoy the good strong taste without any bitterness. It is good value for money

really good taste

5 stars

Tastes really good never guessed it was decaf

