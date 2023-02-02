Nescafe Decaf Coffee 300G

Healthy alternative.
A NESCAFE Customer
Great coffee for people unable to drink 'normal' coffee due to health conditions. First rate for flavour, I take mine with stevia sweetner and milk for a delicious flavour.
Best Coffee going
Just can't beat Nescafe Original best cup of Coffee
Good quality, rich flavour for a decaffeinated coffee.
The best coffee on the planet
I have used this coffee for many many years and love it. I would not buy any other.
Great price for best instant coffee. Wish we had ordered more!!
Great Taste
My doctor recommended I should drink decaf. I have never used it before. I was surprised to find it is absolutely the equal, if not better tasting, than caffeinated coffee. I love it!
Loved it!
First time ive used Nescafe Decaf, loved the taste.
A good choice for a quick cup of coffee. I don't like the new 300g jars and wish 200g was still available
Always a good pick me up
I always buy Nescafe decaf as I enjoy the good strong taste without any bitterness. It is good value for money
really good taste
Tastes really good never guessed it was decaf