Flash Speed Mop Refill Pads 12 Pads

Flash Speedmop Floor Cleaner Wet Cloths are the quick, easy and hygienic way to keep on top of daily floor dirt. Packed with a powerful dirt-dissolving solution they pull dirt from surfaces and lock it away. In fact, they're 2x thicker and wetter than floor wipes! The unique cleaning solution dissolves tough dirt, grease and grime. Filled with a delightful wild orchid scent, re-assuringly clean. The thick wet cleaning wipes trap and lock dirt and grime, pulling it deep into the cloth and off your floors. To remove tough stains, simply flip the Speedmop head and scrub the stains with the green scrubby strip.