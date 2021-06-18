Knightley's Adventures Hair & Body Washing Strawberry 300Ml

I actually use this as a hand soap, as I’m allergi
I actually use this as a hand soap, as I’m allergic to most other soaps. Amazingly this doesn’t make me react, it smells quite nice too.
Lovely smell
Lovely smell and handy pump.
Not as good as I hoped
Dries out my daughters hair and skin SO MUCH! Makes her hair super knotty which isn’t good for her curly hair! Such a shame because it smells so good.
It smells amazing but it leaves hair really dry and it stings my little girls eyes