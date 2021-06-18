We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Knightley's Adventures Hair & Body Washing Strawberry 300Ml

3.2(4)Write a review
Exclusive to Tesco

£3.15
£1.05/100ml

Product Description

  • Knhtlys/Ad Hair & Bdy Wsh S/berry 300ml
  • Knightley Facts
  • Did You Know... There are over a whopping 260 different species of monkey in the world! they are all different shapes, sizes & colours but have one thing in common... Monkeys show affection by making each other's hair neat and tidy! Perhaps they would like some of our Knightley's detangling hair spray too?
  • Knightley's Adventures are taking you on a bath time safari! with delicious scents.
  • interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
  • Our products are gentle. Approved by a paediatrician and tested by a skin expert. What's more, they are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans! This wash is blended with moisturising aloe vera for that super soft natures touch.
  • No monkeying around here. This hair & body wash leaves skin and hair gently cleansed and hydrated.
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin
  • Not Tested on Animals
  • Dermatologically Tested
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Acrylates Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Lauryl Glucoside, Polyquaternjum-7, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Squidge a decent amount into hands. Shampoo hair as normal and lather onto skin. Then rinse.

Warnings

  • WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Name and address

  • AFB PLC,
  • St Albans,
  • AL4 OJJ,
  • UK.
  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,

Return to

  • AFB PLC,
  • St Albans,
  • AL4 OJJ,
  • UK.
  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,
  • Bal Heary Demesne,
  • Balheary Road,
  • Swords,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • K67 E5A0,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

I actually use this as a hand soap, as I’m allergi

5 stars

I actually use this as a hand soap, as I’m allergic to most other soaps. Amazingly this doesn’t make me react, it smells quite nice too.

Lovely smell

5 stars

Lovely smell and handy pump.

Not as good as I hoped

1 stars

Dries out my daughters hair and skin SO MUCH! Makes her hair super knotty which isn’t good for her curly hair! Such a shame because it smells so good.

Not as good as I hoped . . .

2 stars

It smells amazing but it leaves hair really dry and it stings my little girls eyes

