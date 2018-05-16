Dairylea Lunchables Ham & Cheese 74.1G

- Energy900kJ 215kcal11%
- Fat9.3g13%
- Saturates5.5g27%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215 kJ
Product Description
- Cheese food slices (35 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Cooked cured ham slices (31 %) formed from pork leg pieces with starch.
- Dairylea Lunchables Snack Pack contains wheat crackers, formed ham and cheese food slices.
- Lunchables - A fun snack for the fridge and lunchbox
- With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium^1
- ^1Enjoy as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A good source of calcium
- Stack, Snack, Satisfy!
- Source of Protein
- Pack size: 74.1G
- With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Cheese Food: Cheese (75 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Milk Protein, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71 %), Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cooked Formed Ham: Pork (85 %), Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Use By: See side of pack
Number of uses
1 portion = 74.1 g. Contains one portion
Warnings
- YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
- (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
74.1g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (74.1 g)
|Reference Intakes*
|Energy
|1215 kJ
|900 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|290 kcal
|215 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|9.3 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|7.4 g
|5.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|2.4 g
|1.8 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|1.0 g
|-
|Protein
|16 g
|12 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
|1.1 g
|6 g
|Vitamin D
|1.2 µg 23 % of NRV**
|0.86 µg 17 % of NRV**
|-
|Calcium
|246 mg 31 % of NRV**
|182 mg 23 % of NRV**
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
