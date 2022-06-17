London Beer Factory Jungle Trip 4X440ml

Excellent value craft beer
Really good full-bodied beer with nice citrus flavours.
A beer from the fridge?
I bought this to try on the strength of the ABV. In my experience higher ABV means more flavour and I was not disappointed. I put a couple in the fridge for my son who likes chilled beer and kept a couple at room temperature for myself. Mmmmm a first taste and my taste buds were humming and it wasn't many days until I took one out of the fridge as my two were gone. Just as an experiment I tried it chilled and wow it was even better than room temp! London Beer Factory Jungle Trip is now officially the beer Dad wants for his birthday, Christmas and any other occasion I can think of! Absolutely love it. Thank you to all at London Beer Factory for brewing it and getting it out there and to Mr Tesco for delivering it to my door!