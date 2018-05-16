W/K Sourdough Charcoal & Sesame Crackers 130G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 398kcal
Product Description
- Sourdough crackers with sesame seeds and charcoal.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Char goals Dark, distinct, thin and crispy rye sourdough flatbreads with sesame seeds. Great for Insta worthy sharing platters
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rye Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sourdough Culture (6%) [Rye Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Starter Culture, Yeast], Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sesame Seeds (4%), Charcoal (3%), Black Treacle, Yeast Extract [Yeast Extract (contains Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Carrot, Onion), Vitamins (Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid), Flavouring (contains Celery)], Fermented Rye, Salt, Deactivated Yeast.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 32 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (4g)
|Energy
|1671kJ / 398kcal
|67kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|6.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|14.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
