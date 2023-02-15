Polli Ingredient Sliced Sundried Tomatoes 120g

tasty and soft
Soft sun dried tomato pieces. Work really well in sandwiches and salads.
Very sweet
The packaging means these are good for occasional use if you don't need/want to have to use up a whole jar, but I also found these incredibly sweet compared to the kind in oil.
Simply delicious
Agree with other reviews - really tasty, long shelf life and no oil. We are a 2 adult household so no waste with this twin pack. Perfect
good in wraps and salads
very much like these. It's great they are split in 2 packs. I use them in salads and wraps.
This is a brilliant stand-by ingredient. I have used it in quiches, pasta sauce and casseroles. Long shelf-life and no oil but loads of flavour. What's not to like?!
Ideal for Tomato & Parmeson bread!
Saw this new product and tried - as wanted to make sundried tomato & parmeson bread rolls. Perfect! Will use rest of packet on pizza. Will now become a regular purchase in our household.
Delicious Yum!
Absolutely delicious. No messy oil, yet gorgeous.