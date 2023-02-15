We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Polli Ingredient Sliced Sundried Tomatoes 120G

4.5(7)Write a review
£1.45
£1.21/100g
£1.45
£1.21/100g

Product Description

  • Polli Ingredient Sliced Sundried Tomatoes 120g
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • No Drain Less Mess
  • No Preservatives
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Marinated Sundried, Tomatoes Strips (Sundried Tomatoes in Strips 50%, Water, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for Salads, Pizza and Pasta

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • MAY CONTAIN STONES.

Distributor address

  • F.lli Polli S.p.A.,
  • Via C. Battisti 1059,
  • 51015 Monsummano Terme (PT),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • F.lli Polli S.p.A.,
  • Via C. Battisti 1059,
  • 51015 Monsummano Terme (PT),
  • Italy.
  • www.polli.com

Net Contents

2 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g of Product:
Energy674 kJ / 163 kcal
Fat11,9 g
of which saturates1,4 g
Carbohydrate7 g
of which sugars6,4 g
Protein3 g
Salt2 g

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN STONES.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

tasty and soft

4 stars

Soft sun dried tomato pieces. Work really well in sandwiches and salads.

Very sweet

3 stars

The packaging means these are good for occasional use if you don't need/want to have to use up a whole jar, but I also found these incredibly sweet compared to the kind in oil.

Simply delicious

5 stars

Agree with other reviews - really tasty, long shelf life and no oil. We are a 2 adult household so no waste with this twin pack. Perfect

good in wraps and salads

5 stars

very much like these. It's great they are split in 2 packs. I use them in salads and wraps.

This is a brilliant stand-by ingredient. I have us

5 stars

This is a brilliant stand-by ingredient. I have used it in quiches, pasta sauce and casseroles. Long shelf-life and no oil but loads of flavour. What's not to like?!

Ideal for Tomato & Parmeson bread!

4 stars

Saw this new product and tried - as wanted to make sundried tomato & parmeson bread rolls. Perfect! Will use rest of packet on pizza. Will now become a regular purchase in our household.

Delicious Yum!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. No messy oil, yet gorgeous.

