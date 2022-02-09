We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt 180G

Product Description

  • Belgian Fairtrade milk chocolate with caramel pieces and sea salt.
  • Visit www.tonyschocolonely.com
  • Hello there, I'm Tony's Chocolonely. I exist to end slavery in the chocolate industry. My mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. Together we'll make all chocolate 100% slave free. Are you in? Noticed that our bars aren't equally divided? That's because the chocolate industry is unequally divided. The profits aren't shared equally, so our bars can't be either.
  • Fairtrade
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces 10% (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream, Butter), Sea Salt 0.5%, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 69%

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Gluten, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep cool, dry and dark, but not in the fridge.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  • Tony's Chocolonely,
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.

Return to

  • Tony's Chocolonely,
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • + 31 (0)20 2051200
  • mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gramper serving (30g)RI* per serving
Energy 2247 kJ / 537 kcal674 kJ / 161 kcal8%
Fat 31.7 g9.5 g14%
of which saturates 19.3 g5.8 g29%
Carbohydrates54.3 g16.3 g6%
of which sugars 51.1 g15.3 g17%
Protein 6.9 g2.1 g4%
Salt 0.69 g0.21 g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Too salty

3 stars

The chocolate itself is lovely, but the salted caramel pieces are far too salty.

Delicious and ethical

5 stars

Just the best. Bought, enjoyed and then read what the company stands for and how they work. Delicious on every level.

My favourite chocolate!

5 stars

My absolute favourite chocolate, so glad its now stocked at Tesco! This is my favourite flavour, also love the pretzel & hazelbut flavours. Definitely worth the cost as they are big bars, I usually only eat about 30-45g at a time. Also as a brand its so much more ethical and the packaging is recyclable.

