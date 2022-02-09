Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt 180G

Too salty
The chocolate itself is lovely, but the salted caramel pieces are far too salty.
Delicious and ethical
Just the best. Bought, enjoyed and then read what the company stands for and how they work. Delicious on every level.
My favourite chocolate!
My absolute favourite chocolate, so glad its now stocked at Tesco! This is my favourite flavour, also love the pretzel & hazelbut flavours. Definitely worth the cost as they are big bars, I usually only eat about 30-45g at a time. Also as a brand its so much more ethical and the packaging is recyclable.