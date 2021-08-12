Schwartz Roast It Mexican Chipotle Chilli Lime 25G
Product Description
- A smoky and zesty seasoning with chipotle chilli, garlic and lime, perfect for roasting chicken or beef.
- Also Great with Beef
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- Ready in 1hr 30 mins
- Full of Flavour
- No Hydrogenated Fats
- No Added Preservatives or MSG
- No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Cumin, Dried Garlic (17%), Smoked Paprika (16%), Chilli Pepper, Dried Onion, Ground Coriander Seed, Chipotle Chilli Pepper Powder (4%), Cayenne Pepper), Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Oregano, Natural Lime Flavouring (2%), Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need...
- - 1.3kg whole chicken
- - 2 tbs cold water
- -1 tsp flour
- - 2 tsp honey
- - 1 tbs lime juice
- Try Something Different: Serve with roasted peppers, onion, potatoes and lime wedges. Also great rubbed over beef before roasting.
- Easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Pre-heat oven to 190°C, 375°F, Gas Mark 5. Score skin of the chicken, then rub all over with seasoning, including inside the cavity. Set in a shallow roasting tin & cover with foil.
- 2 Cook for thr, then remove foil & baste chicken with pan juices (add a splash of water to the pan if becoming dry). Cook uncovered for a further 25-30mins, or until chicken is cooked through & juices run clear. Allow to rest for 10mins before carving.
- 3 Make the sauce by deglazing the pan with the water mixed with flour. Heat through, stirring until thickened, finish with the honey and lime juice.
- These directions are a guide, please refer to packaging guidelines for your weight and cut of meat and ensure cooked through.
Number of uses
4-6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1194kJ
|1919kJ
|23%
|-
|286kcal
|458kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|30.3g
|43%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|8.3g
|41%
|Carbohydrate
|28.3g
|4.2g
|2%
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|2.3g
|3%
|Fibre
|17.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|13.0g
|42.0g
|84%
|Salt
|16.09g
|1.05g
|18%
|*1 serving = 1/6 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
