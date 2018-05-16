Wicked Kitchen Peng Penang Tofu Curry 400G
Product Description
- Tofu and butternut squash cooked in a coconut curry sauce with jasmine rice.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we???re Derek & Chad. We???re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We???re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Tofu, butternut squash, onion & pak choi in a rich red curry sauce with jasmine rice
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Water, Tofu (10%) [Water, Soya Bean, Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)], Butternut Squash, Coconut, Onion, Pak Choi, Red Pepper, Desiccated Coconut Flakes, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Red Chilli, Garlic Pur??e, Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Shallot Puree, Galangal, Spices, Yeast Extract, Kaffir Lime Peel, Lime Leaf, Thai Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 10 mins 30 secs / 900W 10 mins
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 dessert spoons of water to rice, stir both compartments and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (363g**)
|Energy
|420kJ / 99kcal
|1524kJ / 360kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|68.9g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|6.9g
|Protein
|3.1g
|11.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
