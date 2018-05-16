Mirabeau Belle Annee Rose 75Cl

Product Description
- Rosé Wine
- Belle Année Rosé epitomises the good life' that comes so effortlessly from this charming part of France. Crafted by renowned Rosé specialists Mirabeau, this wine is like sunshine in a glass. Elegant red summer berry aromas give way to zesty, fresh citrus flavours, with a pleasant soft finish. Naturally low in residual sugar, this wine is a great partner to savoury foods, as well as a lovely aperitif. The perfect Rosé to accompany your happy moments amongst friends and family. We are delighted to be vegan friendly.
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Pale pink colour with silver reflections. On the nose, delectable strawberry aromas. Attractive taste profile, full of summer berries, with a refreshing finish
Region of Origin
South of France
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
MIRABEAU
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah, Grenache
Vinification Details
- Night harvested followed by gentle direct pressing and temperature controlled fermentation. The wines are protected by inert gas from vineyard to bottling.
History
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Made in France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- EMB11315C,
- France.
- Created by:
- Mirabeau,
- Cotignac,
Return to
- Mirabeau,
- Cotignac,
- France.
- www.mirabeauwine.com
Net Contents
75cl
