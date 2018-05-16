We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mirabeau Belle Annee Rose 75Cl

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine
  • Belle Année Rosé epitomises the good life' that comes so effortlessly from this charming part of France. Crafted by renowned Rosé specialists Mirabeau, this wine is like sunshine in a glass. Elegant red summer berry aromas give way to zesty, fresh citrus flavours, with a pleasant soft finish. Naturally low in residual sugar, this wine is a great partner to savoury foods, as well as a lovely aperitif. The perfect Rosé to accompany your happy moments amongst friends and family. We are delighted to be vegan friendly.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pale pink colour with silver reflections. On the nose, delectable strawberry aromas. Attractive taste profile, full of summer berries, with a refreshing finish

Region of Origin

South of France

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

MIRABEAU

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Grenache

Vinification Details

  • Night harvested followed by gentle direct pressing and temperature controlled fermentation. The wines are protected by inert gas from vineyard to bottling.

History

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • EMB11315C,
  • France.
  • Created by:
  • Mirabeau,
  • Cotignac,

Return to

  • Mirabeau,
  • Cotignac,
  • France.
  • www.mirabeauwine.com

Net Contents

75cl

