Tesco Stonebaked Ham & Pineapple Pizza 322G
- Energy1492kJ 355kcal18%
- Fat10.9g16%
- Saturates5.7g29%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 229kcal
Product Description
- A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, formed ham with added water, pineapple and mature Cheddar cheese.
- STONE BAKED Topped with mozzarella, mature Cheddar cheese, ham and juicy pineapple.
- Pack size: 322G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Formed Ham With Added Water (11%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Pineapple (11%), Water, Tomato, Semolina (Wheat), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sea Salt, Basil, Lemon Juice, Malted Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using pork from Denmark.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
322g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (155g)
|Energy
|963kJ / 229kcal
|1492kJ / 355kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|44.3g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11.7g
|18.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
