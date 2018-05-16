Wicked Kitchen Outrageous Orange & Chocolate Cookies 180G
- Energy468kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat5.1g7%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars7.9g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2033kJ / 485kcal
Product Description
- Cookies with dark chocolate chips and candied orange peel.
- Orange you glad Chunky cookies with rich chocolate drops and zesty orange pieces
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate Chips (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)], Sugar, Palm Oil, Candied Orange Peel (4%) [Orange Peel, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Oatmeal, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Desiccated Coconut, Orange Oil, Salt, Processing Aid (Asparaginase), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Molasses.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (23g)
|Energy
|2033kJ / 485kcal
|468kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|34.4g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
