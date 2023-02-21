Cesar Natural Goodness Wet Dog Food Tin Cans in Loaf 6x400g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.
Cesar Natural Goodness truly delicious wet dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients. Our dog food cans are prepared with plenty of vegetables and herbs, and contain all the key ingredients your dog needs to stay healthy.Cesar Natural Goodness wet dog food recipes are nutritionally complete and balanced.Protein rich chicken, beef and lamb dog food cans with nutritious vegetables and herbs.Cesar Natural Goodness natural dog food recipes contain no added sugar or artificial flavours.Cesar Natural Goodness wet dog food tins are recyclable.
At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really make a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.
Cesar Natural Goodness grain free dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients
Pack size: 2400G
Chicken - A Source of Omega 6 Fatty AcidsSweet Potato - A Source of PotassiumCranberry, Carrots - A Source of AntioxidantsBeef - A Source of Vitamins B6 and B12Green Beans - A Source of Vitamin KSpinach - A Source of Iron & PotassiumPotatoes - A Source of Vitamin C
Net Contents
6 x 400g ℮
Preparation and Usage
24h Daily Feeding RecommendationCan Only: 5 kg: 3/4 - 1, 10 kg: 1 1/2 - 1 3/4, 20 kg: 2 3/4 - 3, 35 kg: 4 1/4 - 4 1/2Replace 1/4 can with 22-23 g dry food.82 kcal/100 gFeeding Instructions:Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your dog. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
Free From Artificial Flavours
2 x Rich in Chicken, Garnished with Sweet Potato Peas & Cranberry2 x Rich in Beef, Garnished with Carrots, Green Beans & Herbs2 x Rich in Lamb, Garnished with Carrots, Potatoes & Spinach
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Chicken 10% and Chicken Liver 4%), Vegetables* (including Dried Peas 0.75%, equivalent to Peas 2.6%, Dried Carrots 0.62%, equivalent to Carrots 4.8% and Dried Sweet Potatoes 0.25%, equivalent to Sweet Potatoes 0.81%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin*, Minerals, Rosemary*, Parsley*, Fruit* (Cranberry Extract 0.01%), *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.1
|Crude fibre:
|0.50
|Moisture:
|81.8
|Vitamin D₃:
|200 IU
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.6 mg
|Iodine (Potassium iodide):
|0.20 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|18.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganese(II) oxide):
|0.80 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Beef 10% and Beef Liver 4%), Vegetables* (including Green Beans 4% and Dried Carrots 0.62%, equivalent to Carrots 4.8%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin*, Minerals, Rosemary*, Parsley*, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.1
|Crude fibre:
|0.50
|Moisture:
|81.8
|Vitamin D₃:
|250 IU
|Iodine (Potassium iodide):
|0.20 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|18.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganese(II) oxide):
|0.80 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives* (including Lamb 14% and Liver 4%), Vegetables* (including Dried Carrots 0.62%, equivalent to Carrots 4.8%, Dried Potatoes 0.38%, equivalent to Potatoes 1.6% and Dried Spinach 0.15%, equivalent to Spinach 1.4%), Derivatives of Vegetables Origin*, Minerals, Rosemary*, Parsley*, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|4.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.1
|Crude fibre:
|0.50
|Moisture:
|81.8
|Vitamin D₃:
|200 IU
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.6 mg
|Iodine (Potassium iodide):
|0.20 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|18.0 mg
|Manganese (Manganese(II) oxide):
|0.80 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-