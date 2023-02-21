Cesar Natural Goodness Wet Dog Food Tin Cans in Loaf 6x400g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.

Cesar Natural Goodness truly delicious wet dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients. Our dog food cans are prepared with plenty of vegetables and herbs, and contain all the key ingredients your dog needs to stay healthy. Cesar Natural Goodness wet dog food recipes are nutritionally complete and balanced. Protein rich chicken, beef and lamb dog food cans with nutritious vegetables and herbs. Cesar Natural Goodness natural dog food recipes contain no added sugar or artificial flavours. Cesar Natural Goodness wet dog food tins are recyclable.

At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really make a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.

Cesar Natural Goodness grain free dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients

Pack size: 2400G

Chicken - A Source of Omega 6 Fatty Acids Sweet Potato - A Source of Potassium Cranberry, Carrots - A Source of Antioxidants Beef - A Source of Vitamins B6 and B12 Green Beans - A Source of Vitamin K Spinach - A Source of Iron & Potassium Potatoes - A Source of Vitamin C

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Can Only: 5 kg: 3/4 - 1, 10 kg: 1 1/2 - 1 3/4, 20 kg: 2 3/4 - 3, 35 kg: 4 1/4 - 4 1/2 Replace 1/4 can with 22-23 g dry food. 82 kcal/100 g Feeding Instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your dog. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours