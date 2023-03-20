We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lenor In Wash Scent Booster Spring Awakening 570G

4.9(806)
£8.00

£14.04/kg

Lenor In Wash Scent Booster Spring Awakening 570G
Discover Lenor in-wash scent booster, the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of freshness from wash to wash (up to 12 weeks in storage), Lenor infuses your clothes with Spring Awakening scent. Wrapped in the scent of spring flowers and hints of natural patchouli and white cedar, you can look forward to a revitalizing, uplifting experience that will leave you feeling invigorated and totally refreshed. Lenor Spring Awakening In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Spring Awakening fabric conditioner. They are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in Lenor.
More of the scent you loveIn-Wash Scent Booster infused with spring flowers, hints of natural patchouli and white cedar scentsA boost of freshness from wash to washPour beads directly into the empty drum before your laundryLenor In-Wash Scent Boosters have been created to work with Bold Detergent and Lenor SoftenerThey are enchanting on their own… and irresistible together. I feel good in LenorPersonalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use100% recycled plastic bottle, excluding screw cap, dosing device and sleeve. Fully recyclable excluding sleeve
Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

570g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Up to 3 caps per washload. Recommended dose = 13.5 g. Stands for 1/3 of the cap

