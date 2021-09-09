We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Jam Shed California Rose 75Cl

4.3(3)Write a review
Jam Shed California Rose 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl
Clubcard Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • JAM SHED CALIFORNIA ROSE 75CL
  • Carbon Trust - Carbon Neutral
  • Whichever way you drink it, you are sure to love it.
  • Seriously Shareable. Seriously Delicious.
  • Seriously... give it a go!
  • Sourced from selected vineyards, this Rose is rich & juicy with flavours of fresh red summer berries and cream. It's a seriously delicious pink wine, jam packed with flavour!
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Crisp, Delicate & Fresh
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Rose is rich & juicy, with flavours of fresh red summer berries and cream. It's a seriously delicious pink wine, jam packed with flavour

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are gently crushed and part fermented on the grape skins at cool temperatures for 2 days to impart the lovely rosé colour. The juice is then run off and a cool fermented to develop the red fruit flavours.

History

  • So you want to know more about Jam Shed? Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it. Seriously Shareable. Seriously Delicious. Seriously... give it a go!

Regional Information

  • California has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • This wine is best served chilled, over ice or as the perfect base for a Jam Shed sangria.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy298kJ/72kcal372kJ/89kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all Rose Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing

5 stars

So nice, best rosé wine ever

Summer surprise

5 stars

Excellent and refreshing rose, goes with everything or just drink in the sun. Great value while on Clubcard promo.

Too sweet for me..

3 stars

OK if you like sweet wine.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here