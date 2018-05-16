Walls Yummies 4 Tropical Lolly With Gummies 192Ml
Product Description
- Tropical flavour water ice with lime flavour jelly pearls (7%).
- Focusing on fruity but with a gummy twist, we’ve created the Yummies Tropical Ice Lollies: tropical-flavoured water ice cream swirled with lime gummies for an irresistible sensation packed full of fun! These fruity, refreshing ice lolly sticks come in a pack of 4, making them the perfect dessert for a kids’ party… or for when you’re craving a frozen snack involving your favourite sweets. Ice cream is a ‘fun food’, and we have specially designed our ice lollies to have fun tastes, textures, shapes, and colours, while also adhering to our Responsibly Made for Kids nutritional values. Wall's Yummies Tropical Ice Lollies are a yummy sweet treat made with lemon juice and only natural flavourings. They contain no artificial colours and are gluten-free certified. At 49 kcal per portion, Wall's Yummies Tropical is a part of our Responsibly Made For Kids promise. At Wall's, all of our kids’ ice creams with this logo have been formulated according to our set criteria for calories, saturated fat, and sugar. Our entire kids’ ice cream range will contain no more than 110 kcal or 3 g of saturated fat per serving, and no more than 20 g of added sugar per 100 g. Wall's Yummies Tropical Ice Lollies are the perfect treat for parties, hot summer days, or even as an after-school snack. Dive in and explore a new paradise as you collect yummy treats along the way! How many gummies will you find?
- Wall's Yummies Tropical Ice Lollies: a deliciously fruity ice lolly with hidden gummies
- A refreshing, tropical-flavoured ice lolly with hidden lime gummies inside – for an irresistible sensation packed full of fun!
- Our ice lollies come in exciting tastes, textures, colours and shapes, so they're a fun snack that all kids will love
- Wall's ice lollies are gluten-free, Responsibly Made for Kids certified, and contain no artificial colours or flavours
- These ice lolly sticks are a refreshing, tasty sweet treat that can be enjoyed as snacks for kids after school, at kids' parties, or on a hot summer's day
- Each pack contains 4 Wall's Yummies Tropical Ice Lollies, so you and your kids can enjoy them as a tasty treat for any occasion
- Pack size: 192ML
Information
Ingredients
Tropical flavour water ice: water, sugar, fructose, glucose-fructose syrup, maltodextrin, lemon juice concentrate, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan, locust bean gum), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), natural flavouring, acidity regulator (citric acid), colour (curcumin). Lime flavour jelly pearls (7%): glucose syrup, sugar, water, gelling agent* (sodium alginate), acidity regulator (malic acid), modified starch, firming agents (calcium phosphates, sodium phosphates), coconut fat, natural lime flavouring with other natural flavourings, thickener (xanthan gum), carthamus concentrate, colour (copper complexes of chlorophylls and chlorophyllins).*Derived from seaweed. May contain milk. Gluten free
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Spain
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
192 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|463 kJ
|424 kJ
|204 kJ
|2%
|Energy (kcal)
|111 kcal
|101 kcal
|49 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3 g
|0.3 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|26 g
|24 g
|11 g
|4%
|of which sugars (g)
|20 g
|18 g
|8.8 g
|10%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.05 g
|0.04 g
|0.02 g
|1%
|1 portion = 44 g. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
