Tamnavulin American Cabernet Sauvignon Malt Whisky 70Cl
Product Description
- Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Cask Type:
- American Oak and Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Casks
- Tasting Notes
- Matured in American oak barrels and finished in American cabernet sauvignon red wine casks to complement the sweet, mellow taste of Tamnavulin.
- Colour - Rich golden bronze.
- Nose - Luminous aromas of soft forest fruits, freshly baked brioche with cacao and sweet spice dusting.
- Palate - Harmonious flavours of Madagascan vanilla, coconut and gingerbread give way to subtle, juicy blackberry and crème brûlée.
- Finish - Beautiful elegance and balance.
- Rich golden bronze in colour, this elegant Speyside single malt offers balanced aromas of sugared almonds, soft forest fruits and sweet spice. Flavours of vanilla, coconut and juicy blackberry add layers of complexity on the palate.
- Tamnavulin Distillery
- On the Southern Edge of Speyside, in the Foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains, lies Tamnavulin Distillery. Tucked away on the Banks of the River Livet, the small Group of Skilled, time-served craftsmen at Tamnavulin create a classic Speyside whisky.
- Cask Finish
- No 4 Red Wine Cask Edition
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland. Distilled, Matured & Bottled in Scotland
Number of uses
Bottle contains 28 25ml glasses
Name and address
- Tamnavulin Distillery Company Ltd.,
- Ballindaloch,
- Scotland,
- AB37 9JA.
Importer address
- Stillman Spirits SL,
- PSO Castellana 259D,
- 28046 Madrid.
Return to
- Tamnavulin Distillery Company Ltd.,
- Ballindaloch,
- Scotland,
- AB37 9JA.
- tamnavulinwhisky.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
