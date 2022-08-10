Robinson Mini Passion Fruit & Mango No Added Sugar 66Ml

Robinson passion fruit and mango fruit juice.
Very fruity and lovely taste of passion fruit and mango fruit juice, very concentrated so very small amount needed to make perfect fruit drink.
Brilliant little bottle
Brilliant little bottle. Lovely flavour. You don’t really need more than three squirts. Served a variety of flavours at an afternoon tea party to satisfy everybody. Great in still or sparkling water. Small enough to leave in handbag or rucksack for those occasions when water is just not good enough.
The taste of summer
Refreshing on those hot summer days - love the taste
Refreshingly new
Fresh taste that works with lemonade or water for a summer drink. In the handy mini version it fits a handbag for freshening up water refills on the go
good value
tastes great good size fits in handbag