Malteser Chocolate Orange Biscuits 110G
- Energy463kJ 111kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Orange flavoured biscuits containing crisp honeycombed pieces coated in milk chocolate
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (45%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Crisp Honeycombed Pieces (Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt), Flavouring (Orange Oil), Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best before date see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Biscuits = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Number of portions and portion size: 5 x 22g
Importer address
- Burton's Biscuits,
- Unit 105,
- 3 Lombard St East,
- Dublin 2,
- Republic of Ireland.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- Burton's Biscuits,
- Unit 105,
- 3 Lombard St East,
- Dublin 2,
- Republic of Ireland.
- 0800 952 0077
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 Bisuits (22g)
|% RI*
|Energy (kJ) / (kcal)
|2106kJ / 503kcal
|463kJ / 111kcal
|6% / 6%
|Fat (g)
|25g
|5.5g
|8%
|of which Saturates (g)
|13g
|2.9g
|15%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61g
|14g
|5%
|of which Sugars (g)
|34g
|7.5g
|8%
|Protein (g)
|7.0g
|1.5g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.69g
|0.15g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
