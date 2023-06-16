Balance Active Gold & Marine Face Mask 60G

For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with clothing. Not to be used by children under the age of 3.

Usage: Gently unfold the mask and carefully place it over cleansed skin. Discard sachet with excess liquid. Leave for 10-15 minutes and peel off. Massage to absorb the excess of product into skin. No need to rinse. Suitable for use 1-2 times a week.

Active Formula Rejuvenate & Firm With Colloidal Gold + Marine Collagen Rejuvenating & Repairing Deeply Hydrating Deeply hydrates, softens and refreshes the skin Radiant and healthy looking skin Suitable for all skin types

Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Hydrogel Mask contains Colloidal Gold, to give a natural radiant glow, and Marine Collagen to help smooth and protect. It cools and soothes tired skin, deeply hydrates and softens for a healthy glow.

