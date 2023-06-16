We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Balance Active Gold & Marine Face Mask 60G

Balance Active Gold & Marine Face Mask 60G

BALANCE ACTIVE GOLD & MARINE FACE MASK 60G
Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Rejuvenating Hydrogel Mask contains Colloidal Gold, to give a natural radiant glow, and Marine Collagen to help smooth and protect. It cools and soothes tired skin, deeply hydrates and softens for a healthy glow.
Active FormulaRejuvenate & FirmWith Colloidal Gold + Marine CollagenRejuvenating & RepairingDeeply HydratingDeeply hydrates, softens and refreshes the skinRadiant and healthy looking skinSuitable for all skin types
Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Xanthan Gum, Glucomannan, Citric Acid, Algin, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Parfum, Fragrance), Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Propanediol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Acetyl, Heptapeptide-9, Benzoic Acid, Colloidal Gold, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (iron, Oxides), CI 77861 (Tin Oxide)

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Usage: Gently unfold the mask and carefully place it over cleansed skin. Discard sachet with excess liquid. Leave for 10-15 minutes and peel off. Massage to absorb the excess of product into skin. No need to rinse. Suitable for use 1-2 times a week.

Lower age limit

3 Years

