Tanqueray Alcohol Free 0% Spirit 70Cl
New
Product Description
- Tanqueray Alc Free 0% Spirit 70cl
- New Tanqueray Alcohol Free 0.0%.
- Four botanicals are perfectly balanced to give a complex and refreshing taste with the Juniper and citrus style that Tanqueray is famous for.
- Tanqueray 0.0% allows you to discover the definitive experience from Tanqueray, just without the alcohol.
- Serve with your chosen tonic and garnish over ice, then sip, savour and appreciate!
- Tanqueray 0.0% Alcohol Free has a citrus style and juniper led profile, with a delicate botanical complexity behind it.
- Just like your usual Tanqueray and tonic, Serve with your chosen tonic and garnish over ice, then sip, savour and appreciate! Or you could also try it out in your favourite non alcoholic cocktail
- Tanqueray's distinct blend of four quality botanicals are individually immersed in water, heated and then distilled to give a complex and refreshing taste with the Juniper and citrus style that Tanqueray is famous for.
- Tanqueray 0.0% allows you to discover the definitive experience from Tanqueray, just without the alcohol.
- Charles Tanqueray perfected his London Dry Gin over 190 years ago and Tanqueray London Dry is one of the most awarded gins in the world today.
- Tanqueray 0.0% Alcohol Free is made using Tanqueray's distinct blend of four quality botanicals to allow you to discover the definitive experience from Tanqueray, just without the alcohol.
- 0% (Contains no more than 0.015% ABV)
- New Tanqueray Alcohol Free 0.0%
- Unbelievably Alcohol Free Unmistakably Tanqueray
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Tanqueray 0.0% Alcohol Free has a citrus style and juniper led profile, with a delicate botanical complexity behind it
ABV
0% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store on shelf12 month shelf life. Once opened store refrigerated and consume within 2 months
Preparation and Usage
- Just like your usual Tanqueray and tonic, Serve with your chosen tonic and garnish over ice, then sip, savour and appreciate! Or you could also try it out in your favourite non alcoholic cocktail
Name and address
- Diageo,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Diageo,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- NW10 7HQ.
Net Contents
70cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|48
|Energy (kcal)
|12
|Fat (g)
|0
|of which saturated (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0
|of which sugars (g)
|0
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|20mg
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.