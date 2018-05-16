Mcvitie's Jaffa Cake Jonuts Biscuits 4 Pack

- Energy700 kJ 167 kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 4 Light Sponge Doughnut Shaped Rings with Orange Flavoured Filling, Covered in Dark Crackly Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Thought Jaffa Cakes couldn't get any more epic? Think again! Our magic Jaffa combo but with a twist - soft donutty shaped sponge, tangy orangey filling, topped with a layer of crackly chocolate.
- Jump for Jaffa Joy, You've Hit the Snackpot!
- "Cake? Biscuit? Donut? No - its Jaffa Jonuts. A delicious light sponge, donut-shaped ring, with tangy orange filling and crackly dark chocolate on top. The love child of the epic Jaffa Cakes and a tasty donut"
- Carton - Recycle
- Terracycle - Film - Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu - Don't recycle in kerbside collection
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- © Copyright United Biscuits (UK) Limited 2021.
- 4 Individually Wrapped Jonuts
- Have your Jonut and Eat It
- Congratulations, You're Winning at Snack Time
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Orange Flavoured Filling (21%) (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Wheat Flour, Dark Chocolate (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Humectants (Glycerine, Sorbitol), Glucose Syrup, Whole Egg, Starch, Dried Whey (Milk), Emulsifiers (E481, E477, E471, E475), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Product contains the equivalent of 10% Orange Juice
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before See Back of Pack.Store in a Cool, Dry Place.
Number of uses
Typical number of rings per pack: 4
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee: Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
4 x Jaffa Jonuts
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Ring (43g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1628
|700
|(kcal)
|388
|167
|Fat
|14.9g
|6.4g
|of which Saturates
|3.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.8g
|25.3g
|of which Sugars
|34.4g
|14.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.29g
|Typical number of rings per pack: 4
|-
|-
