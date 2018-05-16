Wicked Kitchen Holy Smoky Party Mix 150G

- Energy598kJ 143kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1993kJ / 477kcal
Product Description
- Roasted maize kernels, potato and maize coated edamame soya beans, peas, cashew nuts and almonds with a paprika and cheese flavour seasoning.
- Corn, peas, soya beans, almonds and cashews tumbled in a smoked paprika and cheese flavour seasoning.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Maize Kernels (22%), Peas (20%), Edamame Soya Beans, Cashew Nut, Almonds, Sunflower Oil, Chicory Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Tapioca Dextrin, Parsley, Red Pepper, Wheat Starch, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Black Pepper, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a bag (30g)
|Energy
|1993kJ / 477kcal
|598kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|24.6g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|41.7g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|11.0g
|3.3g
|Protein
|16.8g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
