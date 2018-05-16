We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Cheddar Burger Melts 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fire Pit 4 Cheddar Burger Melts 100G
£ 1.50
£15.00/kg
One cheese slice
  • Energy377kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1506kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar cheese with caramelised red onion chutney and seasoning.
  • US Pitmasters see BBQ as a craft using marinades and rubs for distinct flavours. Inspired by their passion, Fire Pit brings you a delicious selection of mains and sides so you can enjoy different tastes throughout the summer. Finish off on your BBQ or under your grill to get that BBQ taste whatever the weather
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (4.5%) [Red Onion, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Orange Pulp, Salt, Cornflour], Caramelised Onion [Onion, Glucose-Fructose Syrup], White Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Fructose, Milk Sugar, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Balsamic Vinegar [Potato Maltodextrin, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Molasses Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar, Onion Extract, Black Pepper, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt. 

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese slice (25g)
Energy1506kJ / 363kcal377kJ / 91kcal
Fat27.6g6.9g
Saturates18.7g4.7g
Carbohydrate6.6g1.7g
Sugars5.1g1.3g
Fibre2.8g0.7g
Protein20.7g5.2g
Salt1.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here