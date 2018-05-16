Tesco Fire Pit 4 Cheddar Burger Melts 100G

- Energy377kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1506kJ / 363kcal
Product Description
- Mild Cheddar cheese with caramelised red onion chutney and seasoning.
- US Pitmasters see BBQ as a craft using marinades and rubs for distinct flavours. Inspired by their passion, Fire Pit brings you a delicious selection of mains and sides so you can enjoy different tastes throughout the summer. Finish off on your BBQ or under your grill to get that BBQ taste whatever the weather
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (4.5%) [Red Onion, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Orange Pulp, Salt, Cornflour], Caramelised Onion [Onion, Glucose-Fructose Syrup], White Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Fructose, Milk Sugar, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Balsamic Vinegar [Potato Maltodextrin, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Molasses Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar, Onion Extract, Black Pepper, Pimento.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Preparation and Usage
Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese slice (25g)
|Energy
|1506kJ / 363kcal
|377kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|18.7g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|20.7g
|5.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
