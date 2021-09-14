We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

El Sueno Watermelon Tequila Liqueur 70Cl

Product Description

  • El Sueno Wtrmelon Tequila Liqueur 70cl
  • Not All Tequila Is Made Equal.
  • Get ready for a whole new Tequila experience.
  • El Sueño produce exquisitely crafted Tequilas in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico. They have been perfected through five generations of Tequila producers & use only the finest highland & lowland Weber Blue Agave. The result is a wonderfully smooth, floral yet creamy spirit that is perfect neat or in your favourite cocktail
  • Gluten Free
  • Made with El Sueño Tequila
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • The result is a wonderfully smooth, floral yet creamy spirit that is perfect neat or in your favourite cocktail

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

25% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Margarita Time
  • Throw the following into a shaker with loads of ice & mix it up:
  • - 50 ml of El Sueño Tequila
  • - 20 ml of triple sec
  • - 25 ml of fresh lime juice
  • - 10 ml of Agave syrup

Name and address

  • 87-91 Newman Street London,
  • W1T 3EY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.elsuenotequila.com
Net Contents

700ml

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

So Nice! My Favourite Drink at the moment!

5 stars

So Nice! My Favourite Drink at the moment!

Delicious

5 stars

Great watermelon taste. Made an extremely drinkable margarita.

