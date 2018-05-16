Dairylea Snackers Cheese & Crackers Mini Oreo 66.1G
Product Description
- Cheese food slices (39 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Chocolate flavour sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour filling (22 %).
- Dairylea Snackers with Mini Oreo Biscuits
- With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium^1.
- ^1Enjoy as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No artificial colours added.
- A good source of calcium
- Mix, Make, Munch!
- Contains wheat crackers, mini Oreo biscuits and cheese food slices
- No artificial colours added
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 66.1G
- With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium
- A good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Cheese Food: Cheese (75 %), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Milk Protein, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71 %), Palm Oil, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with Filling: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.3 %), Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep Refrigerated. Use By: See side of pack
Number of uses
1 portion = 66.1 g. Contains one portion
Warnings
- YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
Freepost MDLZ,
Mondelez UK,
Uxbridge,
UB8 1DH.
Mondelez Ireland,
Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Coolock,
Dublin 5.
Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
(ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
66.1g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (66.1 g)
|Reference Intakes*
|Energy
|1645 kJ
|1087 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|392 kcal
|259 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|12 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.2 g
|6.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|43 g
|28 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|11 g
|7.4 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|1.5 g
|-
|Protein
|13 g
|8.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
|0.93 g
|6 g
|Vitamin D
|1.3 µg 26 % of NRV**
|0.86 µg 17 % of NRV**
|-
|Calcium
|278 mg 35 % of NRV**
|184 mg 23 % of NRV**
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
