Tictac Fruit Adventure 4 Pack 64G
Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Drops
- Enjoy the delicious taste of cherry, strawberry, passionfruit and lime all in one pack with Tic Tac's Fruit Adventure.
- Tic Tac Fruit Adventure provides little moments of refreshment in a convenient pack with the recognisable Tic Tac rattle. Multipack including 4 packs of 33 sweets
- Tic Tac sparks refreshing moments to be enjoyed anywhere and with anyone.
- Tic Tac sweets, Fruit Adventure flavour
- Pack size: 64G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Maltodextrins, Acids (Tartaric, Malic, Citric), Thickener (Gum Arabic), Rice Starch, Flavourings, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Fructose, Colours (Beet Red, Carminic Acid, Curcumin, Beta Carotene), Powdered Passion Fruit Juice, Powdered Strawberry, Powdered Lemon Juice, Spirulina and Apple Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Storage
Keep in a Cool Dry Place.
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Net Contents
4 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|1663 / 392
|Fat (g)
|0.5
|of which Saturates (g)
|0.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|94.3
|of which Sugars (g)
|91.1
|Protein (g)
|0.1
|Salt (g)
|0.08
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
