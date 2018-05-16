We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kubus 100% Juice Apple, Carrot & Banana 850Ml

Kubus 100% Juice Apple, Carrot & Banana 850Ml
£1.30
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • Juice from Fruit and Vegetable 100% Partially from Concentrate with Added Vitamin C.
  • PP - 5
  • No Added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Juice with Added Vitamin C
  • Thick, pasteurized
  • High content of vitamins A and C
  • Source of fibre
  • Pack size: 850ML
  • No Added Sugar
  • Source of fibre
  • High content of vitamins A and C

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (56%), Puree from: Carrot (30%) and Banana (14%), Vitamin C

Storage

Protect against light. After opening keep refrigerated no longer than 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening. The ingredients used may cause natural stratification of the product.

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o.,
  • Oddz. w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.
  • Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o.,
  • Oddz. w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.
  • Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Strefowa 2,
  • 43-100 Tychy.

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesIn 100 ml of product
Energy189 kJ / 45 kcal
Fat0,1 g
of which saturates0,03 g
Carbohydrate9,9 g
of which sugars9,5 g
Fibre1,1 g
Protein0,4 g
Salt0,05 g
Vitamin C24 mg / 30%*
Vitamin A240 µg / 30%*
*% of the nutrient reference values-
The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occuring sodium-
Kubus juice was tasty minus broken top.

4 stars

I received the bottle but the top of the bottle was broken so everything was sticky. The juice was delicious.

