Tesco Pineapple Chunks In Juice 425G

4.4(14)Write a review
£ 0.90
£3.47/kg DR.WT

1/2 of a can

Energy
460kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.9g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple chunks in pineapple juice.
  • HAND PICKED. Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Pineapple Juice.

 

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

260g

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (212g)
Energy217kJ / 51kcal460kJ / 108kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.2g25.9g
Sugars12.2g25.9g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein0.3g0.6g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Great taste and great value

5 stars

Great fresh flavour and great value for money.

The price is right!

5 stars

Tasty & a good price.

Lovely

5 stars

Very nice and juicey, used just to eat it as a snack very lovely

Juicy

4 stars

Nice fresh tasting not flooded with juice plenty of pineapple in the tin

Delicious

5 stars

My husband loves these with crème fraiche and crumbled meringue. Very nice.

Yes,we had it with ice cream

5 stars

Yes,we had it with ice cream

Tasty by themselves or mix into your dish . Ideal

5 stars

Tasty by themselves or mix into your dish . Ideal for diets

Good for price

4 stars

Quite good for the price a bit hard for eating with a sweet but ok for cooking in sweet and sour

The products are always of a reasonable value, and

5 stars

The products are always of a reasonable value, and your drivers always helpful and courteous! Keep up the good work!

Nice sized chunks and no bits

4 stars

Good quality product. Tastes nice. Nice sized chunks and no bits.

