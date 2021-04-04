Nivea Men Anti Age Hyaluron Eye Cream 15Ml

First signs of ageing? NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid – is the perfect men’s face care product for healthy and younger looking skin. Its fast absorbing and non-greasy anti-aging effect formula with hyaluronic acid, has been specially designed to reduce eye bags and signs of tiredness. It visibly reduces deep wrinkles and effectively firms the skin in the sensitive eye area, while providing 24 hr of moisture. Product application: Dot along the under-eye area from the inner to the outer corners of the eye and continue applying upward, dotting on upper lid from outer to inner corners. Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Visibly reduces deep wrinkles in the sensitive eye area Firms the skin around the eyes Reduces eye bags and signs of tiredness Skin compatibility dermatologically approved

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Behenyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Stearyl Alcohol, Dicaprylyl Ether, Cocoglycerides, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

15ml ℮