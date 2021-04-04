We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Men Anti Age Hyaluron Eye Cream 15Ml

First signs of ageing? NIVEA MEN Anti-Age Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid – is the perfect men’s face care product for healthy and younger looking skin. Its fast absorbing and non-greasy anti-aging effect formula with hyaluronic acid, has been specially designed to reduce eye bags and signs of tiredness. It visibly reduces deep wrinkles and effectively firms the skin in the sensitive eye area, while providing 24 hr of moisture.Product application: Dot along the under-eye area from the inner to the outer corners of the eye and continue applying upward, dotting on upper lid from outer to inner corners. Avoid direct contact with eyes.
Visibly reduces deep wrinkles in the sensitive eye areaFirms the skin around the eyesReduces eye bags and signs of tirednessSkin compatibility dermatologically approved
Pack size: 15ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Behenyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Stearyl Alcohol, Dicaprylyl Ether, Cocoglycerides, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol

Made in Germany

15ml ℮

