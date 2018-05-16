Costa Coffee Flat White 200Ml

- Energy318kJ 76kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159 kJ
Product Description
- Flavoured coffee drink with Costa® Mocha Italia blend coffee beans and milk, sterilised.
- Our legendary flat white, small yet mighty. An intense double shot blended with a dash of milk for a strong yet balanced flavour, with less sugar++ than other ready to drink coffees.
- Less sugar++
- ++ 30% Less sugar versus most ready to drink coffee drinks in GB & IE
- At Costa, we know great coffee. We've been serving our Signature Blend since 1971. It mixes delicate Arabica and strong Robusta beans. Slow-roasted for a smooth and nutty flavour with a rich aroma.
- Contains caffeine
- Contains natural flavourings
- Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee
- Rich & Velvety
- Double shot
- Strength 4
- This product is GMO free
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract**) (67%), Whole Milk (29%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonates, Potassium Citrates), Natural Flavourings, **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Best before: See base of can.Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold.
- Best served chilled.
- Shake & Enjoy
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Distributor address
- CCEP GB Ltd,
- UB8 1EZ.
- CCHBC Ireland Ltd,
- D11 HY68.
Return to
- CCEP GB Ltd,
- UB8 1EZ.
- GB: 0800 9230808
- CCHBC Ireland Ltd,
- D11 HY68.
- ROI: 1-800-317318
- Costa.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml (%*)
|Energy
|159 kJ
|318 kJ
|-
|38 kcal
|76 kcal 4%
|Fat
|1.1 g
|2.2 g 3%
|Of which saturates
|0.7 g
|1.5 g 8%
|Carbohydrate
|5.6 g
|11 g 4%
|Of which sugars
|3.5 g
|6.9 g 8%
|Protein
|1.3 g
|2.6 g 5%
|Salt
|0.06 g
|0.11 g 2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
