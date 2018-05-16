We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beavertown Gamma Ray American Pale Ale 4X330ml

image 1 of Beavertown Gamma Ray American Pale Ale 4X330ml
Product Description

  • Cans of Beer
  • For our full range of beers. Awesome merch and more info check out shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk
  • Tasting Notes
  • Appearance: Glowing Orange Gold
  • Aroma: Juicy Tropical Aromas of Mango and Passion Fruit.
  • Taste: Intense Upfront Fruit Juice Flavours Lead to a Rounded Gentle Finish
  • The concept was to create punchy, tropical beer. Rammed with juicy malts and huge aromas of mango and grapefruit. Massive additions of American hops are added to the whirlpool giving huge hop flavour. The beer is then dry hopped for days, driving the punchy aromas so you can smell it from miles away!
  • 1.7 UK Units Per Can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • Voted Gold - By The World's Best Beer Judges, The International Beer Challenge 2019
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Hops: Bravo Mosaic, Amarillo Citra, Calypso, Malt: Extra Pale, English Premium Caramalt, Caragold, Yeast: US-05

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5.4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep your gamma ray refrigerated and drink as fresh as possible

Produce of

Brewed and Canned in the UK

Name and address

  • Beavertown Brewery,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • N17 9QP.

Return to

  • Beavertown Brewery,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • N17 9QP.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

An excellent beer. One of the best

5 stars

An excellent beer. One of the best

