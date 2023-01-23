Herbal Essences Bio Renew Coconut Milk Shampoo 250Ml

Herb/Ess B/Rnew Coconut Milk Shampoo 250ml

Essences of life Coconut Milk shampoo & hair conditioner collection helps hydrate damaged hair to smoothness to reveal it's natural beauty. Hair is softer & smoother. At Herbal Essences we believe in the nurturing power of plants. We designed the Coconut Milk Shampoo & Conditioner collection to spark life back into your hair, your spirit and the planet. Our nurturing, indulging formulas are infused with pure plant essences and plant-based nutrients, and bottled into responsibly designed packaging. Reveal your best hair and let go for a little moment of joy while protecting the planet.

HYDRATING SHAMPOO: helps hydrate damaged hair to smoothness to reveal it's natural beauty 2X MORE NOURISHMENT IN ONE USE. Feed your hair with plant-based nutrient & antioxidant PURE PLANT ESENCES: shampoo infused with pure Coconut and Aloe 95% natural origin (73% purified water and 22% naturally derived ingredients), other 5% for a good usage experience RESPONSIBLE BEAUTY: certified by PETA Vegan & cruelty-free. No Silicones. Safe for Coloured Hair NURTURED HAIR & PLANET: 100% Recycled & Recyclable bottle excluding cap

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Polyquaternium-6, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polyquaternium-10, Histidine, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Acetate, Lactic Acid, Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

250ml ℮