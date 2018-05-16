Wicked Kitchen Meat Free Peprd Beast Slice 125G

- Energy237kJ 57kcal3%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 766kJ / 182kcal
Product Description
- Formed slices made with textured wheat and pea protein with a black pepper coating.
- Wheat & Pea Protein Plant based wheat and pea protein slices coated in cracked black peppercorns perfect in a New York style sandwich
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Textured Wheat Protein, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Textured Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Pea Protein Isolate, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt, Citrus Fibre, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Carrot Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Cornflour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (31g)
|Energy
|766kJ / 182kcal
|237kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|21.9g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021