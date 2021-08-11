Guinness Steak & Ale Pie Mix 40G

Made a pie with this and it was so nice and had su
Made a pie with this and it was so nice and had such a nice flavour, I will always keep a packet in stock now.
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Guinness® Powder (3%) (Maltodextrin, Guinness® Beer (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops)), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Rapeseed Oil
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Produced in the UK
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product as sold:
|Energy
|1371kJ/324kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.7g
|of which sugars
|16.8g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|9.9g
|Salt
|13.13g
