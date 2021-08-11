We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guinness Steak & Ale Pie Mix 40G

Guinness Steak & Ale Pie Mix 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g
Product Description

  • Guinness Ale & Steak Pie Mix
  • Deliciously rich and comforting, this homemade Steak & Ale Pie recipe with the essence of real Guinness is a pub classic sure to please everyone around the table.
  • The Guinness word and associated logos are trademarks of Guinness & Co. and are used under license. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Guinness® responsibly. www.drinkaware.ie for the facts
  • Mix, Cook, Enjoy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Guinness® Powder (3%) (Maltodextrin, Guinness® Beer (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops)), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shopping List:
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 450g casserole steak (cubed)
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 200g button mushrooms
  • 300ml water
  • Pastry roll, 1 egg (beaten)
  • Method:
  • Preheat the Conventional oven to 170ºC
  • 1. Add 1tbsp. of oil to a preheated pan. Fry beef & onions in the pan on a medium heat until brown then transfer into a casserole dish with the mushrooms.
  • 2. Blend the contents of the sachet with 300ml water and add to the dish - for extra ale flavour add a splash of Guinness.
  • 3. Cover with foil and cook for 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender. Place in a pie dish and leave to cool.
  • 4. Top with pastry, egg wash and cook until golden brown.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold:
Energy1371kJ/324kcal
Fat1.6g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate65.7g
of which sugars16.8g
Fibre3.4g
Protein9.9g
Salt13.13g
Made a pie with this and it was so nice and had su

5 stars

Made a pie with this and it was so nice and had such a nice flavour, I will always keep a packet in stock now.

