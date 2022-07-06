Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Poultry in Gravy 12x100g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.

Pedigree Pouches 12 pack of dog food in gravy are delicious complete and balanced recipes made with natural ingredients, providing healthy nutrition for all your dogs need. Perfect for a fresh meal on its own, or to be served as a tasty wet dog food topper on dry food. Digestion Pedigree Pouch healthy wet dog food contains natural fibres helping to keep your dog's insides healthy so they always feels their best. Natural Defences Every dog deserves extra defence. Our complete succulent dog food recipes contain Vitamin E and selected minerals known to help support your dog's natural defences. Natural Ingredients Pedigree dog food pouches contain 100% natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals. Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, our dog food in gravy has been expertly designed.

At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life.

Our adult dog food products are complete and balanced

Pack size: 1200G

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Pouch Only: 5 kg: 4 - 4 1/2, 10 kg: 7 - 7 1/2, 20 kg: 11 1/2 - 13 Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg: 2 + 45 g, 10 kg: 3 + 85 g, 20 kg: 4 + 160 g 1 pouch can be replaced by 20 g Pedigree® dry food. 77 kcal/100 g Feeding instructions: Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.