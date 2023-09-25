Winalot Pouch Sunday Dinner In Gravy 40X100g

Winalot Pouch Sunday Dinner In Gravy 40X100gFor further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
At Winalot; we believe dogs are our everyday heroes; whether its making us laugh; keeping us fit or being our favourite companion; they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with; and its the food for generations to come.
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestion with quality ingredientsHelps to support vitalityMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
Pack size: 4KG
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Healthy adult dogs should be fed the following amounts daily.Wet pouches only: 5kg - 6 pouches; 10kg - 9 pouches; 25kg - 16 pouchesWet Pouches + Dry Food*: 5kg - 2 pouches + 75g of dry; 10kg - 4 pouches + 102g of dry; 25kg - 7 pouches + 197g of dry.These amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Fresh, clean water should always be available.* The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the PURINA® BAKERS® rich in beef complete dry adult dog food.
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives** (of which Chicken 14% as the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (1% of Dehydrated Potatoes Equivalent to 9% Potatoes and 0.8% of Dehydrated Green Beans Equivalent to 9% Green Beans), Minerals, Various Sugars, * Pouch contains 43% Chunks, ** Ingredients from natural origin
Storage
Best before date, registration and batch numbers; see coding on the bottom of the pack or base of the pouchKeep pet food in a cool and dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values
Analytical Constituents
Moisture
82.5%
Protein
6.5%
Fat content
3%
Crude ash
1.8%
Crude fibres
0.1%
Vit A:
1476
Vit D3:
141
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:
(Fe: 9.9)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:
(I: 0.33)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate:
(Cu: 1.1)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
(Mn: 1.2)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
(Zn: 15.3)
Additives:
-
Nutritional Additives:
-
IU/kg:
-
mg/kg:
-
Flavourings
-
Box. Recyclable
Manufacturer Address
Nestlé Purina UK Commercial Operations Limited,1 City Place,Gatwick,RH6 0PA.Nestle (Ireland) Ltd,3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
Nestlé Purina UK Commercial Operations Limited,1 City Place,Gatwick,RH6 0PA.In Republic of Ireland, Please Write to:Nestle (Ireland) Ltd,3030 Lake Drive,Citywest Business Campus,Dublin 24.0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)www.purina.co.ukPurina PetCare Team,
