Diet Coke 6 X 250Ml

£3.50

£0.23/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

A 250ml serving contains
Energy
4kJ
1kcal
0%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.6kJ

Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with SweetenersA low calorie sparkling soft drink with no sugar and no calories
The great refreshing taste of Diet Coke with no sugar and no calories.Add some sparkle to your day without the sugar or calories, with a crisp, refreshing Diet Coke!Diet Coke is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink.- No Sugar- No Calories- Contains plant extracts and sweeteners- Contains a source of PhenylalanineServe over ice with a slice of lime.Contains 6 individual 250ml cans.Keep cold in the fridge.Please recycle.
Coca-Cola and the EnvironmentCoca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
Contains caffeineThis product is allergen freeContains natural flavouringsContains added coloursContains added intense sweeteners
No sugar and caloriesThis product is GMO freeThis product is gluten freeThis product is allergen freeThis product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
Pack size: 1500ML
No sugarNo calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified IngredientsContains Sweeteners

